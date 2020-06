Amenities

404 N. Lion Available 07/10/20 Newer Home in Walnut Creek - New construction in an established neighborhood! This home features Granite counters throughout along with stainless steel appliances. Home sits on a great lot with a large covered back porch that opens up to a spacious backyard. Don't miss out on your chance to lease a brand new home in a great quiet location close to the schools! Apps are online at MetroRentsNWA.com



