10 White Oak

Amenities
4 Bedrooms in Smoking Oaks - This four bedroom two bath two story home in a well established neighborhood features lots of windows to allow natural light to encase the large living space with gas/wood fireplace. Large fully fenced backyard, with metal shed, play structure. The kitchen boasts large tiled counter workspace, electric range & dishwasher, and additional storage space. Bedrooms have laminate flooring and large master suite with LARGE walk in closet/dressing area. Energy saver water heater 50, gas. Call today to schedule your showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2289683)