Conway, AR
10 White Oak
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10 White Oak

10 White Oak Drive · (501) 513-8999
Location

10 White Oak Drive, Conway, AR 72034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10 White Oak · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 Bedrooms in Smoking Oaks - This four bedroom two bath two story home in a well established neighborhood features lots of windows to allow natural light to encase the large living space with gas/wood fireplace. Large fully fenced backyard, with metal shed, play structure. The kitchen boasts large tiled counter workspace, electric range & dishwasher, and additional storage space. Bedrooms have laminate flooring and large master suite with LARGE walk in closet/dressing area. Energy saver water heater 50, gas. Call today to schedule your showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2289683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 White Oak have any available units?
10 White Oak has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 White Oak have?
Some of 10 White Oak's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 White Oak currently offering any rent specials?
10 White Oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 White Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 White Oak is pet friendly.
Does 10 White Oak offer parking?
No, 10 White Oak does not offer parking.
Does 10 White Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 White Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 White Oak have a pool?
No, 10 White Oak does not have a pool.
Does 10 White Oak have accessible units?
No, 10 White Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 10 White Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 White Oak has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 White Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 White Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
