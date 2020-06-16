10 White Oak

Amenities

4 Bedrooms in Smoking Oaks - This four bedroom two bath two story home in a well established neighborhood features lots of windows to allow natural light to encase the large living space with gas/wood fireplace. Large fully fenced backyard, with metal shed, play structure. The kitchen boasts large tiled counter workspace, electric range & dishwasher, and additional storage space. Bedrooms have laminate flooring and large master suite with LARGE walk in closet/dressing area. Energy saver water heater 50, gas. Call today to schedule your showing!



No Cats Allowed



