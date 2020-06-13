61 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with balcony
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 38
1 of 6
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 22
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 27
1 of 61
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 29
Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield
Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Centerton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.