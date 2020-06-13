61 Apartments for rent in Centerton, AR with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stoneleigh Centerton Apartments
501 E Centerton Blvd, Centerton, AR
1 Bedroom
$762
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
981 sqft
Quiet community on wooded property. Large apartments with natural light and walk-in closets. Furnished units available. Community amenities include volleyball court, pool, and coffee park. Carport parking available. Easy access to I-49.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1030 Sawtooth CT
1030 Sawtooth Court, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5607 sqft
Beautiful family home in Centerton, AR! Enjoy every day living in this spacious beauty. This is a 5 bed/5 bath. 5,607 sq ft home with amazing features.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
860 Meadowridge CT
860 Meadowridge Court, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1433 sqft
This recently updated well-maintained 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms split floor plan home is the prefect rental. Has updated kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3220 Laurel CIR
3220 Laurel Cir, Centerton, AR
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4400 sqft
Just 5 miles from Downtown Bentonville and Walmart Home Office, you'll find this beautiful new construction home in Oak Tree subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1101 Chattie Dr
1101 Chattie Drive, Centerton, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1891 sqft
Very spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Centerton! This property features a privacy fenced in back yard, granite counter tops, custom cabinets, fireplace in the living area and wood like tile throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
218 Copper Oaks Dr
218 Copper Oaks Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious Gorgeous Duplex in Centerton - Property Id: 298525 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Oak Wood Ln
1000 Oakwood Ln, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Available 07/03/20 Spacious gorgeous duplex in great neighborhood - Property Id: 297852 Beautiful subdivision in Centerton is offered for rent by TZ Real Estate.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sienna at Cooper's Farm
1 Unit Available
441 Sorrento Dr
441 Sorrento Drive, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1653 sqft
Nice home in Sienna Estates that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, dining are, office, gas log fireplace, covered patio, fenced yard, separate shower and jacuzzi tub in master bathroom, granite counter-tops, and much more! Community pool and

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
Centerpoint
1 Unit Available
1040 Evergreen
1040 Evergreen Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1358 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Centerton. New paint and new carpet! Tile in all wet areas. Master bedroom has a large vanity, his/her closets. Features a whirlpool tub. Fenced Backyard and coverd patio

Last updated October 28 at 02:07pm
1 Unit Available
530 Dogwood St
530 Dogwood Street, Centerton, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1528 sqft
Centerton Home - Great Home in Dogwood Subdivision just off Main and Fish Hatchery Rd.
Results within 1 mile of Centerton
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
9 Units Available
Flagstone Creek
5101 Villa St, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$790
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Flagstone Creek in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3601 SW Champagne AVE
3601 Southwest Champaign Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3187 sqft
Olde World European style home in the coveted Chardonnay subdivison of west Bentonville. Walking distance to Elm Tree elementary. This gorgeous home has many upgrades and architectural features.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Riverwalk Farms Estates
1 Unit Available
3102 SW Briar Creek AVE
3102 Briar Creek Avenue, Bentonville, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1741 sqft
Great Location , 4 bedroom 2 bath house near Osage Creek school. The house has a nice size backyard with patio. Available July 12th.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
804 SW Cabriolet ST
804 SW Cabriolet St, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/2 bath home, with hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen which has all appliances. Great master bedroom and bath. Also a wonderful covered patio for outdoor living. Located Grace Subdivision near many amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4400 SW Acres Ave
4400 Southwest Acres Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2250 sqft
4400 SW Acres Ave Available 06/19/20 Custom 3/2 Home for Rent in Bentonville!! - 4400 SW Acres Ave in Bentonville is offered for rent by Real Property Management. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus an office area.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7801 SW Blue Jay Lane - 22
7801 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent Special: $100 for first month's rent! Great quiet setting conveniently located close to XNA, Walmart Distribution Center, Centerton, Rogers and Bentonville. A Great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
7800 SW Blue jay Lane - 13
7800 Southwest Blue Jay Lane, Bentonville, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of first months rent. Open floor plan, hard floors and washer/dryer in unit. This unit is located on the ground level of the building. Call or text Tim to view at SkyRidge Estates for appointment.

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3404 SW Gibson Avenue
3404 Southwest Gibson Avenue, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
3404 SW Gibson Avenue Available 05/01/20 New Home in Great Location in Bentonville - Beautiful newly constructed home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, laminated hardwood floors, granite counter tops, all appliances, and double car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Centerton
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Ranch at Pinnacle Point
5900 Stoney Brook Rd, Rogers, AR
1 Bedroom
$743
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1349 sqft
Distinctive apartments in a ranch-style complex with large swimming pool, modern fitness center and private movie theater. Located in Rogers, Arkansas, with a variety of shops and restaurants at the nearby Scottsdale Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
21 Units Available
I Street Modern Apartments
4000 SW Modern Way, Bentonville, AR
Studio
$800
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1051 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at I Street Modern Apartments in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:27am
8 Units Available
Tanglewood Townhomes
1301 E Central Ave, Bentonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$820
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tanglewood Townhomes in Bentonville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
406 NW Retreat LN
406 NW Retreat Ln, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1750 sqft
Welcome To Your Next Home! Your Downtown Bentonville Living Has Arrived w/ These Brand New 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhomes. Fully Loaded w/ Custom Cabinets, Granite Counters, Built-in Appliances, Custom Tiled Shower & So Much More.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pinnacle Country Club
1 Unit Available
83 W Champions BLVD
83 Champions Boulevard, Rogers, AR
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
4100 sqft
FABULOUS GOLF FRONT HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS PINNACLE COUNTRY CLUB! FULLY REMODELED, THIS 3 BEDROOM/3 FULL & 2 HALF BATH LUXURY HOME OFFERS BEAUTIFUL ARCHITECTURAL DETAILS AND OVERLOOKS PINNACLE’S 2ND GREEN WITH 3 FAIRWAYS COMING TOGETHER CREATING

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Downtown Bentonville
1 Unit Available
406 A ST
406 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2115 sqft
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID! **This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!** Located just 2-blocks from downtown Bentonville's happening town square, this
City Guide for Centerton, AR

Oh, I may wander, but when I do / I will never be far from you / You're in my blood and I know you'll always be. / Arkansas, you run deep in me. -- From "Arkansas (You Run Deep In Me)" by Wayland Holyfield

Centerton, Arkansas, was founded on January 8, 1990. Square miles: 11.9. Congratulations! You've just found your new baby project, moving to this exciting city with a population of over 9,500, as of the 2010 U.S. Census, complete with plenty of home rentals and places to discover. This quaint little southwestern town is full of interesting people, but not so overcrowded that it's hard to stand out among the masses. Centerton cleverly received its name for the fact that it lies smack dab in the middle of Benton County. You'll find plenty of opportunities for employment and housing, as well as a wonderful education system and low crimes rates, making it one of the best places to set up shop and build a life. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Centerton, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Centerton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

