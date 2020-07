Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

This well maintained home has a lot to offer for the price. Enjoy evenings and cook outs in the beautifully shaded backyard with wooden decks and covered porch. Located just off of one of the many mountain bike trails connecting Bella Vista and Bentonville. Covered 2 car carport, new Heat and Air conditioning unit. Newly remodeled, bathroom, laundry room with washer and dryer, and bedroom.