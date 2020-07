Amenities

***203 Alder Street*** - *New Construction* Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in central Pea Ridge just minutes from Bentonville and Rogers. This open floor plan features hardwood tile throughout the common areas and in the kitchen enjoy granite counters and stainless steel appliances including the fridge. This home also features large carpeted bedrooms and in the master bathroom you will find plenty of storage and counter top space with dual sinks and a large walk in shower. Also included with this home is a front load Washer and Dryer! Outback lounge or BBQ on the spacious cover patio that opens up to a level spacious yard. For a list of more homes or an application visit LeaseNWA.com



