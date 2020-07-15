All apartments in Benton County
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

13755 Dream Valley RD

13755 Dream Valley Road · (479) 372-7154
Location

13755 Dream Valley Road, Benton County, AR 72756
Dream Valley

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 4231 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
range
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!
**This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!**

This 6 Bedroom (3 King, 1 Queen, 2 Full + a bonus air mattress) Earth Ship home is hand built and self sustaining. Features a giant circular "Hobbit" door for entry, hand packed and hand painted walls, GIANT indoor plants that are naturally watered by recycled rain or shower water, and a large pool with outdoor shower.

Luxury bedding and luxury white towels throughout. There are two fully stocked kitchens (one in the "straw house" and one in the "tire house") for your convenience. One kitchen table seats 14, while the other smaller kitchen seats 6. The main living space features GIANT ceilings, wooden beams, and a large Smart TV. We have Wifi throughout though it is strongest in the "straw house." The space is entirely sustainable and is built to maintain heat/coolness naturally and has central heat and AC and two wood burning stoves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13755 Dream Valley RD have any available units?
13755 Dream Valley RD has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13755 Dream Valley RD have?
Some of 13755 Dream Valley RD's amenities include all utils included, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13755 Dream Valley RD currently offering any rent specials?
13755 Dream Valley RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13755 Dream Valley RD pet-friendly?
No, 13755 Dream Valley RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benton County.
Does 13755 Dream Valley RD offer parking?
No, 13755 Dream Valley RD does not offer parking.
Does 13755 Dream Valley RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13755 Dream Valley RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13755 Dream Valley RD have a pool?
Yes, 13755 Dream Valley RD has a pool.
Does 13755 Dream Valley RD have accessible units?
No, 13755 Dream Valley RD does not have accessible units.
Does 13755 Dream Valley RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 13755 Dream Valley RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13755 Dream Valley RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13755 Dream Valley RD has units with air conditioning.
