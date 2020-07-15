13755 Dream Valley RD

Amenities

SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL ONLY! FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES PAID!

**This property will rent out a maximum of 30 days, please inquire for nightly/weekly rental only!**



This 6 Bedroom (3 King, 1 Queen, 2 Full + a bonus air mattress) Earth Ship home is hand built and self sustaining. Features a giant circular "Hobbit" door for entry, hand packed and hand painted walls, GIANT indoor plants that are naturally watered by recycled rain or shower water, and a large pool with outdoor shower.



Luxury bedding and luxury white towels throughout. There are two fully stocked kitchens (one in the "straw house" and one in the "tire house") for your convenience. One kitchen table seats 14, while the other smaller kitchen seats 6. The main living space features GIANT ceilings, wooden beams, and a large Smart TV. We have Wifi throughout though it is strongest in the "straw house." The space is entirely sustainable and is built to maintain heat/coolness naturally and has central heat and AC and two wood burning stoves.