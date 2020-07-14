2 Inez Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in quiet Bella Vista just minutes away from Lake Windsor, Bella Vista Country Club and golf course and Tanyard Creek Trails. This home features many amenities including but not limited to hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, granite counters, custom light fixtures and cabinets, custom master bath shower and much more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.

This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in quiet Bella Vista just minutes away from Lake Windsor, Bella Vista Country Club and golf course and Tanyard Creek Trails. This home features many amenities including but not limited to hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, granite counters, custom light fixtures and cabinets, custom master bath shower and much more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.