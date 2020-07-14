All apartments in Bella Vista
/
Bella Vista, AR
/
2 Inez Cir
Last updated July 14 2020

2 Inez Cir

2 Inez Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2 Inez Circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 3 bed 2 bath home is located in quiet Bella Vista just minutes away from Lake Windsor, Bella Vista Country Club and golf course and Tanyard Creek Trails. This home features many amenities including but not limited to hardwood floors, gas log fireplace, granite counters, custom light fixtures and cabinets, custom master bath shower and much more! Applications are online at prestigenwa.managebuilding.com Anyone 18 years & up need to fill out separate application. $30.00 App fee per applicant. Agent must show & email brokerage & client info within 3 days of submitted application to get leasing fee.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Inez Cir have any available units?
2 Inez Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bella Vista, AR.
What amenities does 2 Inez Cir have?
Some of 2 Inez Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Inez Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2 Inez Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Inez Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 Inez Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2 Inez Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2 Inez Cir offers parking.
Does 2 Inez Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Inez Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Inez Cir have a pool?
No, 2 Inez Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2 Inez Cir have accessible units?
No, 2 Inez Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Inez Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Inez Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Inez Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2 Inez Cir has units with air conditioning.
