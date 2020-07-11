16 Apartments for rent in Vestavia Hills, AL with move-in specials
"Cause there's another chance and a someday soon; shining like the Alabama moon; she's looking for her promised land; out beyond the lights of Birmingham." (-Amanda Marshall, "Birmingham")
Beyond the lights of Birmingham, nestled among stately American Beech and Scarlet Oaks, lies the thriving small city of Vestavia Hills. Thanks to an abundant tax base,attractive, developed neighborhoods, the community is understandably popular with Birmingham professionals. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Vestavia Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Vestavia Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.