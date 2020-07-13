/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Pell City, AL with pool
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
16 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$973
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
250 Fox Run Circle
250 Fox Run Cir, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1334 sqft
Close to Interstate - Adorable three bedroom, two bath home in Fox Hollow Subdivision. Living room with vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Oversized eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry. Master bath has soaking tub and separate shower.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
606 Fox Run Circle
606 Fox Run Cir, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
Very Nice Home in Pell City! Available to View Now!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Beautiful home with lots of upgrades... Modern Rustic style, that looks very nice! New flooring, high end finishes, and so much more.
Results within 10 miles of Pell City
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
295 Elm Way
295 Elm Way, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1463 sqft
Grandview Estates subdivision Large living room and dining area.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15 Taylor Court
15 Taylor Ct, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1457 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
433 White Oak Cir
433 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1801 sqft
Welcome home, to your own private oasis which just happens to have never been touched before.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
810 Hawthorn Lane
810 Hawthorn Ln, Odenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1500 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALMoody, ALClanton, ALMargaret, AL
Gadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL