Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:58 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Orange Beach, AL with parking

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
501 Cotton Creek Drive, #102 Cotton Creek Estates #102
501 Cotton Creek Dr, Baldwin County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Cotton Creek Estates #102 - Property has one car garage, with privacy fence in the front and the back. Washer and Dryer do not convey with the rental. Pets considered with owner approval and a non-refundable pet fee. (RLNE5732552)

1 of 65

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
4212 Inverness Circle
4212 Inverness Cir, Gulf Shores, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2357 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! SMART HOME!!! This beautiful new DR Horton home has everything!!! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath with both an office room and a dining room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
One Club Gulf Shores
4000 Gulf Shores Pkwy, Gulf Shores, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1266 sqft
Modern homes with nine-foot ceilings and energy-efficient appliances. Lots of community offerings, including a tennis court, clubhouse and pool. There's even a nine-hole golf course on site. Close to Gulf Shores Public Beach.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated November 21 at 09:00pm
24 Units Available
Sevilla Place
3151 Boulevard De Sevilla, Foley, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1416 sqft
NOW OPEN! Be the one of the first to experience an elevated lifestyle at Foley's newest luxury address. Sevilla Place Apartment homes sets the precedent for style, charm and the ultimate in upscale living.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
3901 Chesterfield Lane
3901 Chesterfield Ln, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2058 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Walk's largest floor plan! This open layout 4/2 has hard flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances (all included--even washer and dryer), spacious rooms and closets and a two car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Innerarity Townhomes
16032 INNERARITY PT RD
16032 Innerarity Point Road, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1224 sqft
Impressive 2 bedroom townhouse with beautiful Intracoastal Views! Enjoy the most incredible view from one of 2 balconies! This townhouse offers great amenities such as tile floor, Berber carpet, granite counter tops, and covered parking.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14505 SALT MEADOW DR
14505 Salt Meadow Dr, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1655 sqft
Enjoy Perdido Key's first master-planned, gated community at Lost Key Golf and Beach Club which is nestled between Lost Key Golf Course and the Gulf of Mexico. This modern 3 BR, 2.5 BA townhome has a 2 car garage and driveway parking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
30947 PENINSULA DR
30947 Peninsula Drive, Baldwin County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
4493 sqft
This grand 5BR/5.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Parasol West
382 GULFVIEW LN
382 Gulfview Lane, Escambia County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,900
2672 sqft
Lovely fully furnished home located in Parasol West, a gated waterfront community in Perdido Key. Enjoy views of the Gulf, Old River and the community pool.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Court
5884 GROTTO AVE
5884 Grotto Avenue, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1901 sqft
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH BRICK HOME WITH A 2 CAR GARAGE ON A CORNER LOT JUST MINUTES FROM A BOAT LAUNCH, PERDIDO KEY BEACHES AND BAY.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
430 W Fort Morgan Hwy
430 West Fort Morgan Road, Gulf Shores, AL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you looking for a 6 month furnished rental for the winter months in Gulf Shores? Look no further than The Ridge! This immaculate 2 bedroom/2 bath 1 story condo is a perfect getaway from the colder winters up North.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13483 Sanctuary Drive
13483 Sanctuary Drive, Baldwin County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1820 sqft
13483 Sanctuary Drive Available 08/21/20 13483 Sanctuary Drive - Cottage style home featuring engineered hardwood flooring, large open floor plan, enclosed private backyard, double garage, spacious kitchen, and an additional room that could be a

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Treasure Hill Park
5350 McGrits Boulevard
5350 McGrits Blvd, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1560 sqft
Recently built 3 Bed, 2 Bath in SW Pensacola just two minutes to Perdido Key beaches! You will love the covered front entry that opens to the open layout living and dining area! Eat-in Kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances, large pantry

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Perdido Estates
3029 CLASSIC DR
3029 Classic Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2160 sqft
Too many updates to list in this renovated Beauty!! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located conveniently off Bauer Road between Sorrento Rd and Gulf Beach Hwy.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Chevalier
6052 FIREFLY DR
6052 Firefly Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2045 sqft
HUGE CORNER LOT IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHEVALIER SUBDIVISION. THREE BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMS. PRIVACY FENCED YARD, LAWN PUMP, SPRINKLER SYSTEM, YARD BUILDING. LARGE SCREENED IN-GROUND -POOL.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13514 PERDIDO KEY DR
13514 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2320 sqft
Located moments from the beach, this one-of-a-kind rental in Perdido Key will not last long! This 4BR/4BA unfurnished beach house offers dual master suites and additional loft space on the second floor.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13335 JOHNSON BEACH RD
13335 Johnson Beach Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2118 sqft
Lands End 102 on Beautiful Perdido Key. With only 30 units (3 per floor), Lands end is an upscale, low density Gulf-front, gated complex.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sun and Sand
13900 CANAL DR
13900 Canal Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2352 sqft
Fully furnished lovely custom home designed by the owners, making it truly unique from any other. Watch the boats go by on the Intracoastal Waterway from any of three maintenance-free Trex decks.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Seaglades East
1111 BALSA CT
1111 Balsa Court, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1980 sqft
This 1,980 square foot home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. When you walk into the property, you are greeted by a spacious living room with high ceilings and a fireplace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
13601 PERDIDO KEY DR
13601 Perdido Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1891 sqft
Enjoy gorgeous, full views of the Gulf of Mexico from this top floor corner Penthouse unit at Beach Colony Resort on Perdido Key! The master bedroom is beachfront with a great view of the sandy shore below.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Gulf Beach
608 LOST KEY DR
608 Lost Key Drive, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1739 sqft
Beautiful fully furnished Condo overlooking Lost Key Golf Course. Enjoy the outdoors in your screened lanai, or relax on the over sized balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 01:08am
1 Unit Available
8895 CAITLIN ST
8895 Caitlin Street, Baldwin County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Classic Brick, near CR 12 and Sherman Rd., Tile Floors, Den, Kitchen, Dining Room, Porch, Laundry, Double Garage, Storage Shed, Ceiling Fans - No smoking permitted in the house, on the porch, in the back yard, the front yard, or the driveway.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Perdido Manor
13261 LILLIAN HWY
13261 Lillian Highway, Escambia County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
557 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Unit~ Lillian Hwy. near Perdido Key. Over 600 sq. ft. of living space. Open floor plan with tile floors throughout- no carpet in the entire home.This unit offers a living room that opens to kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orange Beach, AL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orange Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

