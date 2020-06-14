/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM
68 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Mountain Brook, AL
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Brook
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
The Brookwood Apartment Homes
3450 Manor Dr, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
750 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located in Homewood, Birmingham, AL. Features include open floor plans, stylish interiors and private balconies. Shops, restaurants and Medical Center nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
803 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
24 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Five Points South
6 Units Available
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$695
755 sqft
Nestled against historic Red Mountain in Birmingham within walking distance to the UAB, the Places at Red Rocks offers several different floor plans, both renovated and partially renovated, allowing room for multiple price points.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Rosedale
8 Units Available
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
724 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Moretti in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
Town View
2824 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$919
615 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town View in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Forest Park
8 Units Available
The Windsor
3909 Clairmont Avenue, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Windsor in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 03:06pm
Crestline
8 Units Available
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
39 Units Available
Arbors at Cahaba River
50 Cahaba River Parc, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
855 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, media room, and a coffee bar. Nearby restaurants include California Pizza Kitchen, Macaroni Grill, and the Cheesecake Factory.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated April 23 at 12:21am
Crestwood South
20 Units Available
Tapestry Park
801 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
Ideally situated between I-20 and I-459. Stylish apartment homes with a designer kitchen, carpet, hardwood floors and private laundry facilities. Community includes a clubhouse, a pool, trash valet, bocce court and a fitness center.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1105 26th St S Apt 201
1105 26th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
Hurry! Hurry!! Hurry !!! Beautifully property that you will not like to miss out so kindly contact me directly as the owner with the property address to the below email if not you will not get a respond from me, dont contact me from the web site
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
2990 Rhodes Circle - 106
2990 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$835
606 sqft
Available May 9, 2020 Schedule a property tour at https://calendly.com/monarchpm/210 Rhodes 66 is located in the historical district of Highland Park. Close to Rojo, city parks and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain Brook
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Glen Iris
68 Units Available
Valora at Homewood
915 Valley Ridge Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$795
828 sqft
Valora at Homewood offers newly renovated spacious garden style and town-home floor plans. Renovations include modern color schemes, stainless steel appliances and designer plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
14 Units Available
The Kenzie Apartment Homes
4501 Old Caldwell Mill Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$881
916 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Kenzie Apartment Homes in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Forest Park
2 Units Available
Highland Court
609 38th Street South, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$800
575 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Court in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Fountain Heights
13 Units Available
Pizitz Building
120 19th Street North, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
678 sqft
It all began in 1923 with one man’s vision for a better Birmingham. That vision became The Pizitz.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
47 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$721
724 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
