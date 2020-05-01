107 Maddie Ridge Road

Amenities
Newly updated rental in the beautiful Meridianville area! Only a 1 minute drive to Lynn Fanning Elementary. Gorgeous crown molding throughout the entire home, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of your backyard that is fenced in with an extended covered patio area. Additional updates include extended driveway, garden beds, paint throughout, and recessed lighting. As fall and winter are approaching, gather around the fireplace in the large great room. Available after May 21st. Call today!!