All apartments in Moores Mill
Find more places like 107 Maddie Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moores Mill, AL
/
107 Maddie Ridge Road
Last updated May 1 2020 at 3:13 AM

107 Maddie Ridge Road

107 Maddie Ridge Road · (256) 400-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

107 Maddie Ridge Road, Moores Mill, AL 35759

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1925 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly updated rental in the beautiful Meridianville area! Only a 1 minute drive to Lynn Fanning Elementary. Gorgeous crown molding throughout the entire home, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the privacy of your backyard that is fenced in with an extended covered patio area. Additional updates include extended driveway, garden beds, paint throughout, and recessed lighting. As fall and winter are approaching, gather around the fireplace in the large great room. Available after May 21st. Call today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have any available units?
107 Maddie Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have?
Some of 107 Maddie Ridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Maddie Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
107 Maddie Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Maddie Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 107 Maddie Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Moores Mill.
Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 107 Maddie Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Maddie Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 107 Maddie Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 107 Maddie Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Maddie Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Maddie Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Maddie Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Maddie Ridge Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALMadison, ALTullahoma, TN
Cullman, ALDecatur, ALAthens, AL
Manchester, TNHarvest, ALPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity