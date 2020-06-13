Apartment List
/
AL
/
madison
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Madison, AL

Finding an apartment in Madison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1278 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
217 Coral Court
217 Coral Court, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
217 Coral Court Available 06/17/20 Madison City - MOVE IN READY FRIDAY JUNE 19! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths off of County Line Road on the I565 side of Madison! Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
224 Garden Brook Drive
224 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1903 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Madison. Move-in ready! New flooring, fresh paint, new granite in kitchen & bath bathrooms. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard with shed.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1326 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1 Madison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1415 sqft
Welcome home to the friendliest community in Madison! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our quiet cabanas, state of the art fitness center, playground, and other great amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
13366 Dickens Ln
13366 Dickens Lane, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac ranch with updates galore! The versatile, open-concept design features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, new wood flooring, and gorgeous stone fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$983
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$560
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Ashbury Woods Apartments
21 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1366 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Addison Park Apts
18 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$970
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1424 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
30 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1332 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Madison, AL

Finding an apartment in Madison that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Madison 1 BedroomsMadison 2 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadison 3 BedroomsMadison Accessible Apartments
Madison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with GarageMadison Apartments with GymMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with PoolMadison Apartments with Washer-DryerMadison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALHarvest, AL
Pulaski, TNFlorence, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University