2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM
18 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Madison, AL
Verified
1 of 101
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1041 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1229 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Addison Park Apts
19 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
18 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$956
1139 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Huntsville
21 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
7 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
3813 Triana Blvd - 201 A
3813 Triana Boulevard Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
784 sqft
Se habla Español Safe fenced community in southwest Huntsville. Unit is a large two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Room enough in bedroom for 2 queen size beds. Each unit either has either a balcony or patio.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
2007 A Reaches Place
2007 Reaches Pl SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1115 sqft
Freshly remodeled townhome in Huntsville Alabama. Conveniently located near memorial parkway and minutes away from Red Stone Arsenal. This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome that has new flooring, countertops, paint, and light fixtures.
