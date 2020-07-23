All apartments in Madison County
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:41 AM

116 Silver Cedar Ln

116 Silver Cedar Lane · (805) 889-4475
Location

116 Silver Cedar Lane, Madison County, AL 35749

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1900 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well located 4 Bdrm. 2 ba. - Property Id: 322066

Full Brick 4 bedroom home on privacy fenced cul-de-sac 1/2 acre corner lot in desirable area. Home has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, gaslog fireplace in Family Room plus a lovely 12X28 Screened porch for outdoor enjoyment. Eat in Kitchen is well appointed with breakfast bar, pantry, lrg dinning area. Isolated Master Suite offers access to screened porch. Glamour bath has jetted tub and lrg walk-in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are spacious w/ walkin closets. Partial fenced yard, Storm shelter, Smokehouse, Storage Shed. Located just north of Nick Davis Dr. and Wall Triana
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/116-silver-cedar-ln-harvest-al/322066
Property Id 322066

(RLNE5960708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have any available units?
116 Silver Cedar Ln has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have?
Some of 116 Silver Cedar Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Silver Cedar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
116 Silver Cedar Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Silver Cedar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 Silver Cedar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln offer parking?
No, 116 Silver Cedar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Silver Cedar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have a pool?
No, 116 Silver Cedar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have accessible units?
No, 116 Silver Cedar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Silver Cedar Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Silver Cedar Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Silver Cedar Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
