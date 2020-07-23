Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Beautiful well located 4 Bdrm. 2 ba. - Property Id: 322066



Full Brick 4 bedroom home on privacy fenced cul-de-sac 1/2 acre corner lot in desirable area. Home has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, gaslog fireplace in Family Room plus a lovely 12X28 Screened porch for outdoor enjoyment. Eat in Kitchen is well appointed with breakfast bar, pantry, lrg dinning area. Isolated Master Suite offers access to screened porch. Glamour bath has jetted tub and lrg walk-in closet. Other 3 bedrooms are spacious w/ walkin closets. Partial fenced yard, Storm shelter, Smokehouse, Storage Shed. Located just north of Nick Davis Dr. and Wall Triana

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/116-silver-cedar-ln-harvest-al/322066

