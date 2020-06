Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher. This is a one level home with a two car garage. All of the bedrooms are very spacious. The masters features a walk-in closet and double vanity sinks in the master bathroom. The subdivision is just a few minutes away from the Honda plant and the Coosa River.