gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities gym pool

Grandview Estates welcomes you! Extremely spacious incredibly welcoming home. If you have never lived in a new residence this is a great opportunity to experience that. 4 bedrooms 2 baths LVP flooring throughout the home and new carpet in the bedrooms- High ceilings in the home provide a sense of extra space as you walk into a very large bright living room. Just reduced price come and check it out today- High- resolution virtual tour attached below Call or text Nigel for an application Also many new homes are available for lease in this community and surrounding areas let me help you!