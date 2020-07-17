8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP

Amenities

For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1146064 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.75 Bath home in Madison. Living areas have Hardwood Flooring & Crown Molding. The kitchen features a large kitchen island with granite counter tops, tile back splash and plenty of room for entertaining. The large master suite is isolated. Close to I-565, Redstone Arsenal, Research Park and Shopping. No Pet & No Smoking Home!