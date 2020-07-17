All apartments in Huntsville
8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP

8980 Segers Trail Loop Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

8980 Segers Trail Loop Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35756
Olde Cobblestone

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact LaDonna Marrazzo at (256) 509-0428. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1146064 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.75 Bath home in Madison. Living areas have Hardwood Flooring & Crown Molding. The kitchen features a large kitchen island with granite counter tops, tile back splash and plenty of room for entertaining. The large master suite is isolated. Close to I-565, Redstone Arsenal, Research Park and Shopping. No Pet & No Smoking Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP have any available units?
8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntsville, AL.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntsville.
Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP offers parking.
Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP have a pool?
No, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8980 SEGERS TRAIL LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
