All apartments in Harvest
Find more places like 219 Farmington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harvest, AL
/
219 Farmington Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:30 AM

219 Farmington Drive

219 Farmington Drive · (256) 570-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harvest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

219 Farmington Drive, Harvest, AL 35749

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1787 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There's space for you and guests too in this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath home in Harvest. Offers a distinctive dining room, master suite with walk-in closet for your wardrobe, impressive living room with carpeting, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, double sinks, electric range, dishwasher. Please contact Conrex Property Management at (256) 570-5860 for more information.

The deposit is equal to one month’s rent.

All our homes are pet-friendly! There is a refundable pet deposit of $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet AND $25 monthly pet rent for the first pet and $10 each additional pet. We have a three-pet maximum.

Pets not Permitted: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid.

Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable). Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. To be approved you must have a credit score above 540, no evictions within the last 5 years, and no criminal background and monthly income 3X the rent. This is at the discretion of the property manager and is not guaranteed. Upon approval a $150.00 Reservation Fee is required.

Also, an additional $10 Fee is added to the monthly rent for air filter replacement.

This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment! Just click the Enter Property Yourself button to the right to get started!

Online applications:
1) www.rentconrex.com/listings/

2) Find address for which you are applying

3) Click Apply Now

EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Farmington Drive have any available units?
219 Farmington Drive has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 219 Farmington Drive have?
Some of 219 Farmington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Farmington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 Farmington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Farmington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 Farmington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 Farmington Drive offer parking?
No, 219 Farmington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 219 Farmington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Farmington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Farmington Drive have a pool?
No, 219 Farmington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 Farmington Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 Farmington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Farmington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Farmington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Farmington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Farmington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 219 Farmington Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Harvest Apartments with BalconyHarvest Apartments with Garage
Harvest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHarvest Apartments with Parking
Harvest Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Huntsville, ALColumbia, TNMadison, AL
Tullahoma, TNCullman, ALDecatur, AL
Athens, ALPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity