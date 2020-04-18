219 Farmington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There's space for you and guests too in this 3-bedroom/2.5-bath home in Harvest. Offers a distinctive dining room, master suite with walk-in closet for your wardrobe, impressive living room with carpeting, eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, double sinks, electric range, dishwasher. Please contact Conrex Property Management at (256) 570-5860 for more information.



The deposit is equal to one month’s rent.



All our homes are pet-friendly! There is a refundable pet deposit of $250 for first pet, and $100 every additional pet AND $25 monthly pet rent for the first pet and $10 each additional pet. We have a three-pet maximum.



Pets not Permitted: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid.



Approval is based on the results of the online application. The application fee is $45.00 (non-refundable). Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application. To be approved you must have a credit score above 540, no evictions within the last 5 years, and no criminal background and monthly income 3X the rent. This is at the discretion of the property manager and is not guaranteed. Upon approval a $150.00 Reservation Fee is required.



Also, an additional $10 Fee is added to the monthly rent for air filter replacement.



This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment! Just click the Enter Property Yourself button to the right to get started!



Online applications:

1) www.rentconrex.com/listings/



2) Find address for which you are applying



3) Click Apply Now



EVERYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST APPLY!

