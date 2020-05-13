All apartments in Gadsden
Last updated May 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

1329 Hill Avenue

1329 Hill Avenue · (205) 433-0068
Location

1329 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

*GET 2 MONTHS FREE RENT ON AN 18 MONTH LEASE!! (conditions apply - must move in by 5/15/2020)*

Brand New 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available for rent in Gadsden, AL! This home features all new electric black appliances, an eat in kitchen, a picture window above kitchen sink, and washer & dryer connections.
-New Flooring Throughout
-All New Appliances (electric)
-Fresh Paint Throughout

Tenant to verify utilities and schools.
Pets are welcome with a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

**Bonus Amenity OPTIONAL** A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $40 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 72 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $725

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Hill Avenue have any available units?
1329 Hill Avenue has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1329 Hill Avenue have?
Some of 1329 Hill Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Hill Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Hill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Hill Avenue offer parking?
No, 1329 Hill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1329 Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1329 Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1329 Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1329 Hill Avenue has units with air conditioning.
