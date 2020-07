Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

*Please drive by the property before scheduling a showing*



Bedrooms: Studio. Shared living/bedroom space.

Bathrooms: 1

Appliances included: Stove and Fridge

Heat/Air: Window unit

Parking: Parking lot located in back of apartment complex

Upstairs/Downstairs unit: Upstairs. Two flights of stairs.

Flooring: Some units have vinyl through out. Some have carpet.

Pets Allowed: No Pets are Allowed.

Section 8: Yes, this property does allow section 8.



Description: Upstairs Studio Unit- We have an upstairs studio unit now available! Large living space with Fridge and Stove included. Wall Air conditioning unit and heat. NO PETS ALLOWED. These apartments accept Section 8.



Rent: $375

Security Deposit: $375

Application Fee: $25 per applicant

NO PETS ALLOWED.



Holmes and Hickman Property Management

www.holmesandhickman.com

256-718-2000