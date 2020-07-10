/
apartments with washer dryer
11 Apartments for rent in Fairhope, AL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 08:03am
7 Units Available
Colonnade at Eastern Shore
830 US Highway 98, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1396 sqft
This beautiful community features a business center, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Residents are also just moments from Mobile Bay and Rock Creek Golf Club. Each apartment features stainless-steel appliances, wood-plank flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Fairhope
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
12 Units Available
Ashley Gates
912 Van Ave, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$954
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Discover quality apartments where service matters. Ashley Gates Apartment Homes are located in Daphne, Alabama, only minutes from Mobile. This neighborhood is inspired by the enchanting beauty of Mobile Bay its Eastern Shore.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
96 Units Available
Belforest Villas
8964 Rand Avenue, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1488 sqft
Settle into the good life at Belforest Villas. Choose from 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Daphne, Alabama, so you can decide how much space you need to live comfortably.
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
The Park at Whispering Pines
26920 Pollard Rd, Daphne, AL
1 Bedroom
$965
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1725 sqft
Large apartments on quiet property with eat-in kitchens and luxury appliances. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has clubhouse and swimming pool. Easy access to I-10.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6637 Jackson Square
6637 Jackson Square, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1942 sqft
This updated 3/2 Townhome at the rarely available Jackson Oaks is a must see! - The updated kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Newly painted throughout, a cozy wood fireplace, private courtyard and 2 car carport.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
9756 Cobham Park Drive
9756 Cobham Park Drive, Daphne, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2323 sqft
Executive Home for Rent - Building a house or just moving to the area and not ready to buy yet? Wonderful home in very desirable neighborhood with community pool! Beautiful home, freshly painted, well landscaped, wood floors, plantation shutters,
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
27485 Main Street
27485 Main Street, Daphne, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1797 sqft
Adorable rental home! This home has it all! Hardwood floors - stainless appliances - granite countertops - double vanity in master bath. Fantastic curb appeal - on wooded lot with storage shed and fenced backyard.
Last updated July 7 at 07:33am
1 Unit Available
33 Summer Oaks Dr
33 Summer Oaks Drive, Daphne, AL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1074 sqft
Newly updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath condo in Summer Oaks! The open living and dining area are located downstairs with 1/2 bath and luxury vinyl flooring throughout the downstairs. The bedrooms are located upstairs and are newly carpeted.
Results within 10 miles of Fairhope
Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
21 Units Available
The Vinings at Spanish Fort
10407 US Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1353 sqft
Welcome to The Vinings at Spanish Fort Apartments! Our community-minded neighborhood is conveniently located and provides easy access to great shopping, restaurants and a host of entertainment and recreational options at the Eastern Shore Centre,
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
13 Units Available
The Arlington at Eastern Shore Centre
10558 Eastern Shore Blvd, Spanish Fort, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1568 sqft
Located in Spanish Fort, and just minutes from Airbus and Austell, The Arlington at Eastern Shore offers one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with custom black appliances, including built-in microwave, side-by-side refrigerator, and more.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
6749 Spaniel Drive
6749 Spaniel Dr, Spanish Fort, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1551 sqft
BRAND New / never lived in before, move in ready townhouse with a private garage, private driveway, private wooded area off of the back deck and access to the neighborhood pool. This 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse won't be on the rental market long....
