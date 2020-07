Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful townhome in Decatur right on the river and close to Hwy 31 for convenience to Madison, Huntsville and other cities around Decatur. Two story with master bedroom on first floor. Laundry is also on first floor. The property has a garage, large decks and extra parking on street. This is an end unit and has a gorgeous view of the river. The upstair has a complete kitchen, fireplace, full bath and sleeping area with large walk-in closet.