Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:54 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, AL with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chelsea offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an...

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
521 Chesser Reserve Way
521 Chesser Reserve Drive, Chelsea, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1723 sqft
Stunning single-family home in sought-after Kent City ready for immediate move in with fresh paint throughout! Nestled in a friendly community with access to highly rated school, community pool, and sports center you will never run out of ways to

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
149 Windstone Pkwy
149 Windstone Parkway, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Great family home with a large yard. Centrally located to Chelsea schools. Nice quiet subdivision. 4 miles to hwy 280, 12 miles to I-65. Basement can be used as the 4th bedroom has a full bath in the living space.
Results within 1 mile of Chelsea

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
790 Reach Crest
790 Reach Crest, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Town Home for Rent in Chelsea...
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
44 Units Available
The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$757
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1225 sqft
Easy access to I-65 and I-459 for getting around all of Birmingham. Many floor plans available. Residences include fireplaces, breakfast bars and more. Pet friendly with free Wi-Fi hotspots and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
39 Units Available
Abbey at Inverness
1000 Hunt Cliff Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$815
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1063 sqft
Located just minutes from Highway 820, I-459 and the Summit. Residents enjoy cyber cafe, free Wi-Fi, pools and fitness center. Units feature custom cabinetry, granite countertops and gourmet kitchen.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
42 Units Available
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$900
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
Walk-in closets, ceiling fans, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include a 24-hr gym, business center, and dog park. Pet-friendly. Twenty minutes to downtown Birmingham.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
709 BARRISTERS CT
709 Barristers Court, Brook Highland, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath Industrial style loft is centrally located on 280! Community offers street lights, walking trails, sidewalks, and many green spaces.
Results within 10 miles of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
34 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$850
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
WildForest
1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,261
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
8 Units Available
V Apartments
1904 Vestavia Ct, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$975
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1341 sqft
The V Apartments apartment community offers modern features with a hint of vintage charm that includes real hardwood floors. The one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious kitchens and bathrooms and bright living spaces.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:42 PM
10 Units Available
Trails at Alabaster
1740 Woodbrook Trl, Alabaster, AL
1 Bedroom
$760
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to I-65 and Highway 31. Homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and French doors. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a sundeck and a volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
$
13 Units Available
4700 Colonnade
4700 Colonnade Pl, Birmingham, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1233 sqft
Experience your new home. In person, virtual, and self-guided tours are happening now.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 03:32 PM
9 Units Available
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1700 sqft
Near The Summit Birmingham Shopping Center and Whole Foods. On-site pool, tennis court, and park-like playground. Each apartment includes custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and hardwood-style flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 05:47 PM
2 Units Available
Elevation Hoover
2250 Little Valley Rd, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated community just outside Birmingham. Fabulous amenities including pool with a clubhouse and sun deck, tennis courts, playground, grill area and business center. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 02:40 PM
$
2 Units Available
AVIA
1922 Tree Top Lane, Vestavia Hills, AL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Welcome to AVIA Vestavia Hills where location has a brand new address. With newly renovated interiors, we are just minutes from shopping, grocery stores, along with the best dining and family entertainment Birmingham metro has to offer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2116 Montreat Ln Apt A
2116 Montreat Ln, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
2 Beds & 2 Bath Apartment / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer & Dryer This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1007 Patton Creek Lane
1007 Patton Creek Ln, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
Condo for Rent in Hoover!!! Coming Soon!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings and move in, we will give you a call to

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
202 Hillsboro Lane
202 Hillsboro Lane, Helena, AL
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
202 Hillsboro Lane Available 07/25/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Helena! - **FOR RENT** 202 Hillsboro Lane: This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse is located in the heart of Helena.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2805 Cahaba Circle
2805 Cahaba Circle, Vestavia Hills, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
Home For Rent in Vestavia Hills, AL!! AVAILABLE NOW!! 3D Virtual Tour Available!! - ?? Click the link below to view in 3D!! ?? https://www.zillow.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
156 WEST GREEN
156 W Green, Vestavia Hills, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY UPDATED, MODERN, & CLEAN! Great two bedroom, two and a half bath condo in the PERFECT location! Nestled right off of Hwy 280, just minutes away from The Summit, plus access to all major highways and interstates.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3378 BROOKVIEW TRC
3378 Brookview Trace, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
This 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath home is located towards cul-de-sac. Great sub-division tucked in Hoover. School bus comes to the door for pick up. Inviting main level offers soaring ceiling in foyer with hardwood floors.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
3417 Wisterwood Lane
3417 Wisterwood Lane, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1566 sqft
Come check out this gorgeous all-electric townhouse. It has everything you need and want. Spacious living area perfect for entertaining. Beautiful kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included too.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Chelsea, AL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chelsea offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Chelsea. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chelsea can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

