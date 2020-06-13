Apartment List
26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Athens, AL

Finding an apartment in Athens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
107 Scotland Drive
107 Scotland Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$915
1107 sqft
107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view.

1 Unit Available
310 Vine St
310 Vine Street, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1248 sqft
Property COMING SOON!! All newly renovated located in Athens with 3 beds, 1 bath, granite counter, luxury flooring, 1-car garage , Covered Porch and a flat lot!! Call us at 205-410-8785!!

1 Unit Available
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2
106 South Houston Street, Athens, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
1100 sqft
106 N Houston Street Apartment 2 Available 05/01/20 - (RLNE4691365)

1 Unit Available
203 Sunset Drive
203 Sunset Drive, Athens, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1275 sqft
Rental in Athens City! - Nice full brick home located in Athens City! The beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you as you enter the front door and is throughout most of the home. The 3 large bedrooms feature hardwood flooring and spacious closets.
Results within 1 mile of Athens

1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Athens

1 Unit Available
26124 Valley Ridge Rd
26124 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26124 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26124 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 Unit Available
26044 Valley Ridge Road
26044 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1950 sqft
26044 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26044 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 3BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 Unit Available
12314 Old Orchard Rd
12314 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
12314 Old Orchard Rd - Welcome home to 12314 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Madison.

1 Unit Available
26140 Valley Ridge Rd
26140 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2218 sqft
26140 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26140 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 Unit Available
12299 Old Orchard Rd
12299 Old Orchard Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2161 sqft
Pending Application! - Welcome home to 12299 Old Orchard Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/3BA in Madison.

1 Unit Available
26093 Valley Ridge Rd
26093 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26093 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26093 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 Unit Available
26106 Valley Ridge Rd
26106 Valley Ridge Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1950 sqft
26106 Valley Ridge Road - Welcome home to 26106 Valley Ridge Road! This is a newly constructed 4BR/2.5BA in Huntsville.

1 Unit Available
16757 Wellhouse Drive
16757 Wellhouse Drive, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
2336 sqft
Beautiful 2,336 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
6 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$987
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Palladian at Promenade
2150 Hughes Road, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2017 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Palladian at Promenade in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
217 Coral Court
217 Coral Court, Madison, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2300 sqft
217 Coral Court Available 06/17/20 Madison City - MOVE IN READY FRIDAY JUNE 19! 4 bedrooms, 2 baths off of County Line Road on the I565 side of Madison! Fenced Yard. 2 car garage. Fresh interior paint through out.

1 Unit Available
111 Grant Drive
111 Grant Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Spacious 1,296 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, large master bedroom, fresh paint, new appliances, and a large back yard.

1 Unit Available
224 Garden Brook Drive
224 Garden Brook Drive, Madison, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1903 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the heart of Madison. Move-in ready! New flooring, fresh paint, new granite in kitchen & bath bathrooms. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard with shed.

1 Unit Available
126 Mylo Road
126 Mylo Circle, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1177 sqft
Settle down in this 3-bedroom/2-bath home in Harvest.

1 Unit Available
940 Spring Court Southwest
940 Spring Court Southwest, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1290 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located to shopping, restaurants, great schools, and more.

1 Unit Available
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast
1704 Buena Vista Circle Southeast, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1131 sqft
Spacious 1,131 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths.

1 Unit Available
13366 Dickens Ln
13366 Dickens Lane, Limestone County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1285 sqft
Beautiful cul-de-sac ranch with updates galore! The versatile, open-concept design features a vaulted ceiling in the family room, new wood flooring, and gorgeous stone fireplace.

1 Unit Available
1602 3rd Avenue Southwest
1602 3rd Ave SW, Decatur, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1995 sqft
Beautiful 1,995 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, hardwood floors, spacious kitchen, new appliances and a single car garage with plenty of storage space.

1 Unit Available
129 Lockport Drive
129 Lockport Drive, Harvest, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1788 sqft
Gorgeous 1,788 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, garage and a fenced in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Athens, AL

Finding an apartment in Athens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

