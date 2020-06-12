All apartments in Athens
107 Scotland Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

107 Scotland Drive

107 Scotland Drive · (256) 286-4197
Location

107 Scotland Drive, Athens, AL 35611

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 107 Scotland Drive · Avail. now

$915

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801
1-256-604-5686

(RLNE3785826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Scotland Drive have any available units?
107 Scotland Drive has a unit available for $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Scotland Drive have?
Some of 107 Scotland Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Scotland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Scotland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Scotland Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Scotland Drive is pet friendly.
Does 107 Scotland Drive offer parking?
No, 107 Scotland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 107 Scotland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Scotland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Scotland Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Scotland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Scotland Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Scotland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Scotland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Scotland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Scotland Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Scotland Drive has units with air conditioning.
