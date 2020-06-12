107 Scotland Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

107 Scotland Dr - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a beautiful lot with lots of trees. Sliding glass doors open up to nice patio. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Convenient location located off Hwy 31S. Call today to view. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at https://huntsville.ahiproperties.com/huntsville-homes-for-rent.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval, no dogs over 40 lbs. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet.Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals. No Dogs above 40 lbs. please.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



AHI Properties

2124 Metro Circle, Huntsville, AL 35801

1-256-604-5686



(RLNE3785826)