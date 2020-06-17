1012 Noble Street Unit #2

Amenities

Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping. It is rare to find such a gem that is modern and updated while maintaining it's classic historic charm. The immaculate kitchen has a HUGE granite island with bar seating for eight. The kitchen is an open floor plan with the living area that has plenty of natural lighting provided by the skylight and large windows offering downtown city views. Both bedrooms have large closets, exceptionally high ceilings, built in speakers throughout the whole loft with individual controls in each room. The bathrooms have heated tile floors for those cold mornings when you forget your slippers. They also feature walk-in tile showers with ample space. There is an additional sitting room/office on the back side of the house. All of these amenities PLUS exposed brick, refinished hardwood flooring, and a garage. This unit is being offered furnished and move in ready! All prospective tenants must be pre-approved before a showing will be schedule.



No Pets Allowed



