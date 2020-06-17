All apartments in Anniston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1012 Noble Street Unit #2

1012 Noble St · (256) 835-5646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Noble St, Anniston, AL 36201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished Executive Loft in Downtown Anniston - This beautiful downtown loft comes with almost every amenity thinkable AND is walking distance to downtown restaurants and shopping. It is rare to find such a gem that is modern and updated while maintaining it's classic historic charm. The immaculate kitchen has a HUGE granite island with bar seating for eight. The kitchen is an open floor plan with the living area that has plenty of natural lighting provided by the skylight and large windows offering downtown city views. Both bedrooms have large closets, exceptionally high ceilings, built in speakers throughout the whole loft with individual controls in each room. The bathrooms have heated tile floors for those cold mornings when you forget your slippers. They also feature walk-in tile showers with ample space. There is an additional sitting room/office on the back side of the house. All of these amenities PLUS exposed brick, refinished hardwood flooring, and a garage. This unit is being offered furnished and move in ready! All prospective tenants must be pre-approved before a showing will be schedule.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5594545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have any available units?
1012 Noble Street Unit #2 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have?
Some of 1012 Noble Street Unit #2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Noble Street Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anniston.
Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 does offer parking.
Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 Noble Street Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
