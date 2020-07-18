All apartments in Tanaina
Find more places like 4208 North Inspiration Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tanaina, AK
/
4208 North Inspiration Loop
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4208 North Inspiration Loop

4208 North Inspiration Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4208 North Inspiration Loop, Tanaina, AK 99654

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4208 North Inspiration Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Wasilla Home 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Wasilla home located in a quiet neighborhood. This huge 2,624sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will make the perfect home for you and your family! Located in Wasilla off Seldon Road, the property school zones are Tanaina Elementary School, Teeland Middle School and Wasilla High School.

There are two living areas in this gorgeous home...one with a gas fireplace to keep you warm during those cold winter months...This home will make a great place to entertain friends and family during the holidays with its large kitchen/ eat in area and the open floor concept keeps everyone connected! There is a formal dining and living room just off the front entry door. This home has beautiful finishes from the vaulted ceiling entry, to crown molding and recessed lighting throughout! All bedrooms are located on the second floor.

The master bedroom has many perks from the step in deep jetted tub, to the double sink vanity... Don't worry the large walk in closet will have plenty of room to hold all of your clothing.

This home has a large yard for entertaining in the long summer nights ahead and extra parking to store all of your big outdoor toys!

Please contact us at (907) 312-3379 to set up a showing, feel free to call or text! You can also visit our website www.resalaska.com

Pets Accepted on Approval
No Smoking
Application Screening Criteria Consists of Credit Scores Above 575, Good Credit Standing and 2.5 Times the Rent in Gross Monthly Income and Positive Background Checks.

Amenities--->
Quite Neighborhood
Quality Management
Washer/Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Two Car Garage
24 Hour On-Call Maintenance
Decorative Painting
Professionally Managed
Storage Shed
R.V. Parking
Den
Large Living Area
Garbage Disposal
Heated Garage

Details--->
Beds/Baths: 4BD/2.5BA
Square Feet: 2,624

Rental Terms--->
Rent: $2,400.00
Application Fee: $25.00
Security Deposit: $2,400.00

Utilities--->
Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5917435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have any available units?
4208 North Inspiration Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tanaina, AK.
What amenities does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have?
Some of 4208 North Inspiration Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 North Inspiration Loop currently offering any rent specials?
4208 North Inspiration Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 North Inspiration Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 North Inspiration Loop is pet friendly.
Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop offer parking?
Yes, 4208 North Inspiration Loop offers parking.
Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4208 North Inspiration Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have a pool?
No, 4208 North Inspiration Loop does not have a pool.
Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have accessible units?
No, 4208 North Inspiration Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 4208 North Inspiration Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4208 North Inspiration Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 4208 North Inspiration Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anchorage, AKFishhook, AK
Meadow Lakes, AKLakes, AK
Wasilla, AK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage