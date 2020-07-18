Amenities

4208 North Inspiration Loop Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Wasilla Home 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful Wasilla home located in a quiet neighborhood. This huge 2,624sqft 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home will make the perfect home for you and your family! Located in Wasilla off Seldon Road, the property school zones are Tanaina Elementary School, Teeland Middle School and Wasilla High School.



There are two living areas in this gorgeous home...one with a gas fireplace to keep you warm during those cold winter months...This home will make a great place to entertain friends and family during the holidays with its large kitchen/ eat in area and the open floor concept keeps everyone connected! There is a formal dining and living room just off the front entry door. This home has beautiful finishes from the vaulted ceiling entry, to crown molding and recessed lighting throughout! All bedrooms are located on the second floor.



The master bedroom has many perks from the step in deep jetted tub, to the double sink vanity... Don't worry the large walk in closet will have plenty of room to hold all of your clothing.



This home has a large yard for entertaining in the long summer nights ahead and extra parking to store all of your big outdoor toys!



Please contact us at (907) 312-3379 to set up a showing, feel free to call or text! You can also visit our website www.resalaska.com



Pets Accepted on Approval

No Smoking

Application Screening Criteria Consists of Credit Scores Above 575, Good Credit Standing and 2.5 Times the Rent in Gross Monthly Income and Positive Background Checks.



Details--->

Beds/Baths: 4BD/2.5BA

Square Feet: 2,624



Rental Terms--->

Rent: $2,400.00

Application Fee: $25.00

Security Deposit: $2,400.00



Utilities--->

Tenant pays all utilities.



