Amenities

on-site laundry

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Studio in Wasilla available now. - A wonderful studio apartment is available in Wasilla. The studio has spacious floor plan with a separation of the living room and what can be used as a bedroom. All utilities are included in the rent. There is a common laundry room area.



No Pets, No Housing Programs.



Professionally Leased by:

Courtney Wilson

Property Manager

907.903.0108

AK Group Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796527)