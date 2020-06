Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! - Modern studio style apartment in Sterling off of Scout lake loop. Washer & dryer, natural gas, internet, and snow removal are provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for electric and any additional utilities (tv, etc). Pets to be considered on approval. Studio is located off the backside of home. Set up a showing today!



(RLNE5659338)