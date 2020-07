Amenities

Commercial building minutes to downtown Wasilla - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom commercial building is wheelchair accessible and minutes to downtown Wasilla . $1000 + gas, electric, snow, garbage removal and lawn maintenance. Average electric is $72. Average gas is $73. $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. NO PETS. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. *Have a business? This building features great Bogard Road frontage to increase your exposure. BUILT IN 1996.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2803145)