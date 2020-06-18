7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Features large fenced and grassy back yard! - 3BR, 2BA ranch home with open kitchen/living area and 2 car garage. Features large fenced and grassy back yard, private entrance to deck from master BR, deck that runs the length of the house. Treed area around house gives feeling of privacy. W/D in unit (tenant to maintain). $1400+ gas, electric, snow and garbage removal and yard maintenance. Average Gas $141, High $260 and Low $42. Average Electric $125, High $170 and Low $90. Private septic. $1400 SECURITY DEPOSIT. PET ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. ONE YEAR LEASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. BUILT IN 1999.



