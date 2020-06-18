All apartments in Knik-Fairview
Find more places like 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knik-Fairview, AK
/
7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1

7000 Kinsington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7000 Kinsington Drive, Knik-Fairview, AK 99623

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Features large fenced and grassy back yard! - 3BR, 2BA ranch home with open kitchen/living area and 2 car garage. Features large fenced and grassy back yard, private entrance to deck from master BR, deck that runs the length of the house. Treed area around house gives feeling of privacy. W/D in unit (tenant to maintain). $1400+ gas, electric, snow and garbage removal and yard maintenance. Average Gas $141, High $260 and Low $42. Average Electric $125, High $170 and Low $90. Private septic. $1400 SECURITY DEPOSIT. PET ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. ONE YEAR LEASE. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. BUILT IN 1999.

(RLNE3322651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 have any available units?
7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Knik-Fairview, AK.
Is 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 does offer parking.
Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 have a pool?
No, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 have accessible units?
No, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7000 W Kinsington Avenue 14/4 Victoria Est PH 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Anchorage, AKGateway, AK
Wasilla, AK
Tanaina, AK

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alaska Anchorage