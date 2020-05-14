All apartments in Fishhook
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

9400 E Bernard Ct.

9400 Bernard Court · (907) 376-7368
Location

9400 Bernard Court, Fishhook, AK 99645

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9400 E Bernard Ct. · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
9400 E Bernard Ct. Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath on over 2 acres! - Feel at home in this open floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath single family home! Located on 2.31 acres, this ranch style home comes with vaulted living room ceilings, tons of natural light through numerous windows, and a bonus family room. With a fenced in backyard, 20 by 25 foot back deck, large 2 car garage and a detached double stall carport/barn!

Tenant only pays gas & electric!!

Pet policy: Dogs allowed upon approval with $250 increase in security deposit and $50/month pet rent.

School Boundaries: Pioneer Peak Elementary School, Palmer Jr Middle School, and Palmer High School

Directions: Trunk Rd to left on Palmer Fishhook, right on Esther, left on Bernard, 1st home on left.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5736432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. have any available units?
9400 E Bernard Ct. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9400 E Bernard Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9400 E Bernard Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 E Bernard Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 E Bernard Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 9400 E Bernard Ct. does offer parking.
Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 E Bernard Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. have a pool?
No, 9400 E Bernard Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9400 E Bernard Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 E Bernard Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 E Bernard Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 E Bernard Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
