9400 E Bernard Ct. Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath on over 2 acres! - Feel at home in this open floor plan, 3 bed 2 bath single family home! Located on 2.31 acres, this ranch style home comes with vaulted living room ceilings, tons of natural light through numerous windows, and a bonus family room. With a fenced in backyard, 20 by 25 foot back deck, large 2 car garage and a detached double stall carport/barn!



Tenant only pays gas & electric!!



Pet policy: Dogs allowed upon approval with $250 increase in security deposit and $50/month pet rent.



School Boundaries: Pioneer Peak Elementary School, Palmer Jr Middle School, and Palmer High School



Directions: Trunk Rd to left on Palmer Fishhook, right on Esther, left on Bernard, 1st home on left.



No Cats Allowed



