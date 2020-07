Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views. - Gorgeous 3 bedroom ranch style home with an office and mountain views. Home features 9ft ceilings, open floor plan, laminate flooring, jetted tub, AND a shop to store your toys! This well-maintained home on almost 2 acres won’t last long. $2100 + utilities. $2100 SECURITY DEPOSIT. 1 YEAR LEASE. 1 PET ON APPROVAL WITH PET DEPOSIT. NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY. AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.



(RLNE5899715)