12060 E Quarterstrap Circle Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous Ranch - Available for Move-In on 7-20-20. Gorgeous Ranch by REGAL Homes. This is the imperial model. 26' deep garage, covered porches, double sink granite vanities in all baths, 2 ceiling fans, living room fireplace, Trey Ceiling in Master. Master bath has shower & soaking tub. Gorgeous Kitchen features Stainless appliances & Granite Counters. Solid surface floors. Fully landscaped, paved drive, Five Star Energy rated & more to love!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831788)