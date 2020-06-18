All apartments in Farm Loop
12060 E Quarterstrap Circle

12060 E Quarterstrap Cir · No Longer Available
Location

12060 E Quarterstrap Cir, Farm Loop, AK 99645

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
12060 E Quarterstrap Circle Available 07/20/20 Gorgeous Ranch - Available for Move-In on 7-20-20. Gorgeous Ranch by REGAL Homes. This is the imperial model. 26' deep garage, covered porches, double sink granite vanities in all baths, 2 ceiling fans, living room fireplace, Trey Ceiling in Master. Master bath has shower & soaking tub. Gorgeous Kitchen features Stainless appliances & Granite Counters. Solid surface floors. Fully landscaped, paved drive, Five Star Energy rated & more to love!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

