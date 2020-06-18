All apartments in College
2252 Yankovich Rd.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2252 Yankovich Rd.

2252 Yankovich Road · (907) 374-4445
Location

2252 Yankovich Road, College, AK 99709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2252 Yankovich Rd. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2252 Yankovich Rd. Available 07/01/20 Awesome location! 4+ bedroom house for rent - What a cool spot to call home! This house sits next to the UAF's Large Animal Research Station, where the Muskox can walk right up in your back yard! The property is attached to many trails and tons of space to roam.

This house has 4 bedrooms, 1 office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large living room, dining room and a beautifully remodeled kitchen.

The inside has been redone a few years ago with new floors and paint throughout. The living room has a wood stove to help with the fuel costs during the winter months. The tenant pays for electric, fuel and wood. The water is on a well.

Sorry, no pets.

Home will be available July 1st for a 12 month lease.

Call Fairbanks Home Source and book your tour today! (907)374-4445

Rent: $2150/mo + Electric & Heating Oil
Security deposit: $2150
Application fee: $45
Tenant Liability Insurance: $9.50/mo

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4043278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. have any available units?
2252 Yankovich Rd. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2252 Yankovich Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2252 Yankovich Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2252 Yankovich Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2252 Yankovich Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College.
Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2252 Yankovich Rd. does offer parking.
Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2252 Yankovich Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. have a pool?
No, 2252 Yankovich Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2252 Yankovich Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2252 Yankovich Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2252 Yankovich Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2252 Yankovich Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
