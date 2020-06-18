Amenities

garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2252 Yankovich Rd. Available 07/01/20 Awesome location! 4+ bedroom house for rent - What a cool spot to call home! This house sits next to the UAF's Large Animal Research Station, where the Muskox can walk right up in your back yard! The property is attached to many trails and tons of space to roam.



This house has 4 bedrooms, 1 office, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, large living room, dining room and a beautifully remodeled kitchen.



The inside has been redone a few years ago with new floors and paint throughout. The living room has a wood stove to help with the fuel costs during the winter months. The tenant pays for electric, fuel and wood. The water is on a well.



Sorry, no pets.



Home will be available July 1st for a 12 month lease.



Call Fairbanks Home Source and book your tour today! (907)374-4445



Rent: $2150/mo + Electric & Heating Oil

Security deposit: $2150

Application fee: $45

Tenant Liability Insurance: $9.50/mo



NO SMOKING

NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4043278)