Cohoe, AK
53910 Alexander Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

53910 Alexander Ave

53910 Alexander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

53910 Alexander Avenue, Cohoe, AK 99610

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Summer is here! - Adorable 2 bed (1 bedroom is a loft) 1 bath cabin on over 2 acres. Cabin is on oil heat with efficient monitor, tenant responsible for utilities. Washer & dryer are provided along with furnishings and pets on approval. Home can be furnished or unfurnished. Year lease available today! Home is located off of N Cohoe Loop about 20 minutes from the heart of Soldotna. PACK YOUR BAGS! Average electric bill is $150 a month and 30 gallons a month of heating oil (roughly $85 a month during the cold season).

(RLNE4940354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53910 Alexander Ave have any available units?
53910 Alexander Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cohoe, AK.
Is 53910 Alexander Ave currently offering any rent specials?
53910 Alexander Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53910 Alexander Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 53910 Alexander Ave is pet friendly.
Does 53910 Alexander Ave offer parking?
No, 53910 Alexander Ave does not offer parking.
Does 53910 Alexander Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53910 Alexander Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53910 Alexander Ave have a pool?
No, 53910 Alexander Ave does not have a pool.
Does 53910 Alexander Ave have accessible units?
No, 53910 Alexander Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 53910 Alexander Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 53910 Alexander Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53910 Alexander Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 53910 Alexander Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
