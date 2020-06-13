53910 Alexander Ave

Amenities

Summer is here! - Adorable 2 bed (1 bedroom is a loft) 1 bath cabin on over 2 acres. Cabin is on oil heat with efficient monitor, tenant responsible for utilities. Washer & dryer are provided along with furnishings and pets on approval. Home can be furnished or unfurnished. Year lease available today! Home is located off of N Cohoe Loop about 20 minutes from the heart of Soldotna. PACK YOUR BAGS! Average electric bill is $150 a month and 30 gallons a month of heating oil (roughly $85 a month during the cold season).



