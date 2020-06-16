481 S A ct - 3

Amenities
Brand new two bedroom single family home sharing lot with 2 other homes. Full-size bathroom, full-size kitchen with pantry, washer/dryer hookups, Walk-in closet, Stained Concrete floors. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pets are additional $50 per month. Apply online at https://northernlivingrealestate.managebuilding.com
20 minutes from downtown Wasilla.
Very low utility costs (appliances are gas with a 94%+ efficient heating system).
Jonathan
Owner/Broker
Northern Living Real Estate
cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
no smoking
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking
