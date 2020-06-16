All apartments in Big Lake
Location

481 S a Ct, Big Lake, AK 99623

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Brand new two bedroom single family home sharing lot with 2 other homes. Full-size bathroom, full-size kitchen with pantry, washer/dryer hookups, Walk-in closet, Stained Concrete floors. Tenant responsible for utilities. Pets are additional $50 per month. Apply online at https://northernlivingrealestate.managebuilding.com

20 minutes from downtown Wasilla.

Very low utility costs (appliances are gas with a 94%+ efficient heating system).

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
no smoking
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 481 S A ct - 3 have any available units?
481 S A ct - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Big Lake, AK.
What amenities does 481 S A ct - 3 have?
Some of 481 S A ct - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 481 S A ct - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
481 S A ct - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 481 S A ct - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 481 S A ct - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 481 S A ct - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 481 S A ct - 3 does offer parking.
Does 481 S A ct - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 481 S A ct - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 481 S A ct - 3 have a pool?
No, 481 S A ct - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 481 S A ct - 3 have accessible units?
No, 481 S A ct - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 481 S A ct - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 481 S A ct - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 481 S A ct - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 481 S A ct - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
