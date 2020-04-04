Amenities

Brand new 3 bed/ 2 bath at Skyview West - If you have had your eye on the new builds at Skyview West then here is your chance to rent one of the beautiful homes. 2011 Skyview West is rent ready and available for $1,600 / month plus utilities and a $1,600 security deposit. This 3 bedroom / 2 bath home has mountain views, granite counters, hard wood floors, washer & dryer hookups and an attached garage. The backyard is fenced and has a small concrete patio. This property is maintenance free - lawn care and snow removal are included with the rental price. The master suite is located on the main floor with a walk in closet and elegant en suite bathroom and the additional 2 bedrooms and 2nd full bathroom are on the second floor. Pets may be negotiated. If approved, there is a $250 pet fee per pet as well as an additional $100 per month per pet added to the monthly rental amount. All applicants will be required to pass reference, credit and criminal checks before consideration. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing, please contact Cassandra at (307) 298-9955. This property is managed by BHJ Property Management, LLC. Thank you!



To apply to this rental, or to see our other available rentals, please visit our website! www.bhjpropertymanagement.com



