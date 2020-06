Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage media room

Unique House Available in Rock Springs! - Beautiful five bedroom 4.5 bath home available in Rock Springs. This house is very unique and unlike any rental available now. It is a custom built home on 3/4 of an acre. It is located North of Rock Springs just past the Humane Society. This house is luxury at its finest with marble and granite throughout. Brazilian Walnut hardwood floors. Two gas fireplaces. There are two master units each complete with beautiful walk in showers and jacuzzi tubs. Gourmet kitchen with 6 burner Jennair Range. Double Fridge in Kitchen. Second kitchen located downstairs. This is an entertainers dream home. Theater room with surround sound. Surround sound also built into the upstairs master suite. Built in playhouse. Safe room. Lots of storage. This is an unbelievable home. Huge, oversized double car heated garage. Unfortunately, the shop is not included with the house at this time.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5479139)