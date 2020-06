Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two story stick built home in Marbleton. Home has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms with two upstairs and two downstairs. Home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen, dining room, breakfast nook and living room. There is a climbing wall on one side of the home. Fully landscaped yard complete with a sprinkler system that has recently been updated. Large garage in the back with two large stalls and two storage rooms that are dry and insulated.