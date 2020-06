Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Downtown - 3 Bedroom House - Available NOW! - This 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom house located in downtown Morgantown within walking distance to campus. The house features nice yard, private off-street parking, entrance through kitchen with dishwasher and disposal. The dining room has lots of space as well as a provided washer and dryer. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs with the full bathroom. The tenants pay gas, electric, water/sewer, and trash. No Pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5336027)