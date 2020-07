Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

423 Fountain View Drive Available 07/17/20 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo--Available NOW - This 2 bed/2 bath condo is located close to the medical center, with easy access to downtown. Unit comes with a microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities and garbage. Small/large animals considered with pet deposit. 2 parking passes for off street park are included in the rent, as well as access to the community fitness center and swimming pool.



(RLNE4035271)