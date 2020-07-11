/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Charles Town, WV with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Residences at Jefferson Crossing
55 Pimlico Dr, Charles Town, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1136 sqft
Prime location in Charles Town close to shopping and dining. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, A/C, bathtub and dishwasher. Community features a business center, pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
166 DUNLAP DRIVE
166 Dunlap Drive, Charles Town, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1668 sqft
Immaculant 3 bedroom, 2,5 bath townhome. New paint and some flooring installed. Fenced in back yard for the kids! Basement flooring is unfinished but does have drywall.
Results within 1 mile of Charles Town
1 Unit Available
300 E FIFTH AVE
300 East 5th Avenue, Ranson, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2300 sqft
Spacious End unit townhome. Features 3 fully finished levels.
Results within 5 miles of Charles Town
1 Unit Available
191 WRENS VIEW
191 Wrens View Lane, Shannondale, WV
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
6168 sqft
Feel right at home in this almost 6200 sqft BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY CUSTOM 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Home.
1 Unit Available
34389 CHARLES TOWN PIKE
34389 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for that private home in the woods? You've found it. Available with 1 bedrooms, 1 bath with den, wall-to-wall carpet, washer, dryer, large front porch and shed. Rent includes lawn care but tenant pays electric and propane.
Results within 10 miles of Charles Town
1 Unit Available
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd
1372 Shepherds Mill Road, Clarke County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
510 sqft
1372 Shepherds Mill Rd Available 08/01/20 Private Living in Berryville! - Private living in farm house in Berryville. Main level bath &bedroom, washer and dryer, pets are case by case, application online @ ppi.rent. Affordable! (RLNE5817410)
1 Unit Available
6 TRIPLE OAK LANE
6 Triple Oak Ln, Clarke County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Garage Apartment/Carriage Home for Rent * 2 Bedrooms * 1 Full Bath * Freshly Painted and in move in condition * Open Floor Plan with Great Room, Kitchen, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath and One Car Garage (Attached) * Quick Move In is Availalbe * No Smoking *
1 Unit Available
15799 SOUTHERN CROSS LANE
15799 Southern Cross Lane, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT. Property is divided into 2 rentals, the front half of the house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, kitchen, living room with fireplace, full size washer/dryer in basement area with storage....
1 Unit Available
308 E MAIN STREET
308 East Main Street, Berryville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2187 sqft
1900 Victorian style home on Main St in Berryville. Main level apartment (Apt A) has beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the living room & dining room. Open kitchen has plenty of room for a table or island.
1 Unit Available
127 STRATUS DRIVE
127 Stratus Drive, Jefferson County, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2308 sqft
Available 3/16/20!!...Lovely home located in Quail Ridge. Easy commute location to Rt. 9. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath. Large fenced rear yard. Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis determined by owner.
