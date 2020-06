Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

WELL KEPT OPEN CONCEPT HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF BUCKHANNON. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING, LAUNDRY AND FULL BATH ON FIRST FLOOR, OFFICE AREA, WALK IN CLOSETS, CARPET AND VINYL FLOORING, REAR DECK AND PLAY EQUIPMENT FOR KIDS AND ENTERTAINING. 10X12 STORAGE FOR YOUR TOYS. COULD ALSO BE USED AS OFFICE SPACE.