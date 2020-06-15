115 Burch St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

ONLY Submit inquiries through our website concordwv.com, If you are viewing on another site, please go to our website concordwv.com to view our rentals or for more information. Imagine walking to class - Your front door is approximately 200 feet from Concord Campus. Featuring 4 bedrooms-one has a half bath. The home also has another full bath, a full kitchen, living room, dining room, patio and front porch. Lawn service is included for this price-and a washer and dryer are available for your use! The home is equipped with a flat top easy to clean stove and oven, as well as an over the range microwave both installed new in 2016.

