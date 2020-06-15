All apartments in Athens
Find more places like
115 Burch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Athens, WV
/
115 Burch St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

115 Burch St

115 Burch Street · (540) 412-8270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

115 Burch Street, Athens, WV 24739

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ONLY Submit inquiries through our website concordwv.com, If you are viewing on another site, please go to our website concordwv.com to view our rentals or for more information. Imagine walking to class - Your front door is approximately 200 feet from Concord Campus. Featuring 4 bedrooms-one has a half bath. The home also has another full bath, a full kitchen, living room, dining room, patio and front porch. Lawn service is included for this price-and a washer and dryer are available for your use! The home is equipped with a flat top easy to clean stove and oven, as well as an over the range microwave both installed new in 2016.
Please-ONLY submit inquiries or contact info through CONCORDWV.COM- Please do not use the links in HotPds or other sites! Take a look at this LARGE 4 BEDROOM HOUSE across the street from campus! Your front door is approximately 200 feet from Concord Campus. One bedroom features a half bath, and the home has a kitchen, living room, dining room, patio and on site laundry! Lawn service is included, renter pays water/sewer/gas and electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 Burch St have any available units?
115 Burch St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 Burch St have?
Some of 115 Burch St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Burch St currently offering any rent specials?
115 Burch St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Burch St pet-friendly?
No, 115 Burch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Athens.
Does 115 Burch St offer parking?
No, 115 Burch St does not offer parking.
Does 115 Burch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Burch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Burch St have a pool?
No, 115 Burch St does not have a pool.
Does 115 Burch St have accessible units?
No, 115 Burch St does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Burch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Burch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 Burch St have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 Burch St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Beckley, WVRadford, VAChristiansburg, VABlacksburg, VA