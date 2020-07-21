/
mercer county
8 Apartments for rent in Mercer County, WV📍
404 Vermilion St - 8
404 Vermillion St, Mercer County, WV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$515
550 sqft
This unit is a one bedroom/ one bath located within walking distance to bank, park, Concord University and post office. This is one of the largest one bedroom units available. Due to our location apartments fill up very quickly.
104 N8th Street Apt 204
104 N 8th St, Princeton, WV
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
" Available Now!" 104 North 8th Street Apt 204 Princeton, WV 24740 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Townhouse Style Apartment Monthly Rent $625.00 Move in Cost $755.00 Onsite Laundry Water, Sewer, and Trash are included Pets Welcome: ask for details HUD APPROVED
106 Burch St - 2
106 Burch Street, Athens, WV
2 Bedrooms
$800
704 sqft
Boasting over 700 square feet, this ground floor two bedroom apartment received a major overhaul in 2011.
945 Mercer Street
945 Mercer Street, Princeton, WV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$575
650 sqft
"Coming Available July 1!" 945 Mercer Street Apt 201 Princeton, WV 24974 City Style Apartment 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Water, Sewer, Trash included Rent 575.00 Month Move in Cost 705.00 "Pet Friendly, contact us for details."
115 Burch St
115 Burch Street, Athens, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
ONLY Submit inquiries through our website concordwv.com, If you are viewing on another site, please go to our website concordwv.com to view our rentals or for more information.
114 Old Hinton Rd. - A
114 Old Hinton Road, Athens, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
625 sqft
With a complete kitchen remodel in 2017 and one of our few units with a washer and dryer, as well as a dishwasher, this apartment is one of our finest.
266 Forest Road
266 Forest Road, Beaver, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2518 sqft
"Coming Available Soon" 266 Forest Road in Daniels! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, brick ranch with 2 car garage. Over 2,500sq. ft. of living space, plus a 1 bedroom, 1 bath tiny home on the property as well! Includes a 575sq. ft.
HC 82 Beagle Club Road
82 Beagle Club Road, Summers County, WV
1 Bedroom
$595
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed Townhouse Style Apartment Monthly cost: $595.00 Move in cost: $725.00 Water and Sewer included Onsite laundry available Pets welcome: contact us for details Hud Approved
