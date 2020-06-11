/
/
athens
3 Apartments for rent in Athens, WV📍
115 Burch St
115 Burch Street, Athens, WV
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
106 Burch St - 2
106 Burch Street, Athens, WV
2 Bedrooms
$750
704 sqft
Boasting over 700 square feet, this ground floor two bedroom apartment received a major overhaul in 2011.
114 Old Hinton Rd. - A
114 Old Hinton Road, Athens, WV
2 Bedrooms
$700
625 sqft
With a complete kitchen remodel in 2017 and one of our few units with a washer and dryer, as well as a dishwasher, this apartment is one of our finest.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Athens rentals listed on Apartment List is $820.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Athens from include Beckley, Radford, Christiansburg, and Blacksburg.