2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
128 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Whitefish Bay, WI
909 E Henry Clay
909 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Welcome to The Millstone located at 909 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
820, 826, 835 E Henry Clay
820 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Welcome to the Henry Clay Court Apartments located at 820-834 E. Henry Clay Street in the Whitefish Bay community minutes away from upscale shopping, fine dining and Lake Michigan. Easy access to I-43. Managed by Katz Properties.
7 Units Available
Beaumont Place
401 E Beaumont Ave, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1541 sqft
Near Dominican High School and the waterfront. Modern and updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site gym, garages and a clubhouse. Pet-friendly.
800 E Henry Clay
800 East Henry Clay Street, Whitefish Bay, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Managed by Katz Properties.
Results within 1 mile of Whitefish Bay
LightHorse 4041
4041 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1273 sqft
A short distance from Shorewood High School and close to Highway 190. Luxury apartments homes with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony, granite countertops and carpet. Community offers a media room, game room and concierge service.
River Edge
3869 North Humboldt Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$855
670 sqft
Modern, small, well-kept building across from Kern Park. Quiet. Off-street parking. Near Capitol Drive bus line.
2121 E Capitol
2121 East Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$995
Welcome to The Annason- located at 2121 E. Capitol Drive in the Shorewood neighborhood, close to restaurants, shopping and great night life. Near the bus line to University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Managed by Katz Properties.
1614 E Newton Ave
1614 East Newton Avenue, Shorewood, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1105 sqft
Don't miss this wonderful Upper in a charming Tudor style duplex! Boasting a highly desirable location, you'll find yourself tucked away off of Oakland Ave. on a quiet street near schools, the lakefront, Oak Leaf Trail, local restaurants and more.
Results within 5 miles of Whitefish Bay
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Trostel Square Apartments
1818 N Commerce St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1132 sqft
A modern community overlooking the water. Updated apartments featuring stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Units come fully furnished. Fantastic location with a clubhouse, gym, garage and courtyard. Pet-friendly for dogs and cats.
Glen Hills Apartments
6600 N Sidney Pl, Glendale, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
929 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments are centrally located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Enjoy updated kitchens, large closets, in-unit laundry in some. Pet-friendly community with controlled access and parking. Access to bus lines, highways.
The Moderne
1141 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1078 sqft
Welcome to Milwaukee's premier highrise apartment community The Moderne.
Library Hill
740 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1030 sqft
Designer interiors, 24-hour gym and optional garages. Recently renovated, pet friendly. In a completely walkable neighborhood near restaurants, shops and more. Blocks from I-43 and Marquette University.
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Ideal location near the downtown area, MSU, and I-69. Short-term leases available. Pets welcomed. Discounts for military, police, and fire. On-site parking. Close to public transportation. Hardwood floors and lots of storage.
The Viking
1717 East Kane Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
Located near US-51 and I-55. This pet-friendly community features a pool with a sundeck. Short-term leases available. Discounts for police and military professionals. Homes offer full kitchens and carpeting.
The Grand Wisconsin Apartments
720 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1335 sqft
Convenient location close to the Delta Center, Hilton Milwaukee and the Shops of Grand Avenue. Units have laundry, dishwasher and extra storage. Community includes coffee bar, concierge and dog grooming.
Gaslight Lofts and Corcoran Lofts
425 E Menomonee St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1307 sqft
Excellent location in the historic Third Ward, near I-794 and Henry Maier Festival Park. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry, refrigerator, oven, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community includes parking and clubhouse.
DoMUS Apartments
441 E Erie St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1403 sqft
A modern community with an on-site pool, hot tub, gym and fire pit. Updated appliances, lots of storage and in-unit laundry. Dogs and cats welcome. Car charging available.
East Pointe Commons
1404 N Van Buren St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Milwaukee close to East Pointe Marketplace. Units feature private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy the gym and communal courtyard!
2705 N Oakland
2705 North Oakland Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
All units have carpeting throughout with full-sized kitchen appliances. There are even in-unit A/Cs! Two-bedrooms have TONS of closet space and large windows looking north and south.
3245 Oakland
3245 North Oakland Avenue #201, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
This property is located a mere block away from campus. This unit is carpeted throughout with a massive walk-through closet off the bedroom, three additional closets, and a built-in air-conditioner port.
Urbanite
1840 North Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Urbanite in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
960 sqft
A pet-friendly community near I-55 and area hospitals. A short drive to Downtown Jackson. Each home features a wood-burning fireplace, private alarm system, washer and dryer hookups, and ample storage. Pool and new playground on-site.
City Green
1100 N Cass St, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1127 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City Green in Milwaukee. View photos, descriptions and more!
