705 Village Green Way

Amenities
Ideally located Condo in the heart of West Bend near shopping, restaurants, parks, walking/bike trails, river views, & all that Downtown West Bend has to offer! This industrial feel unit w/nearly 1100 sq ft of living space features an open concept KIT/LR area w/vaulted ceilings, exposed duct work, large windows for an abundance of natural light, & Private Balcony perfect for lounging days/nights. KIT boasts HWFs, SS Appliances, generous cabinet space, & a large center Island. Dual Vanity Full Bath w/tile floor adjacent to the Master BR which offers a Walk-In Closet. Separate Den/Office which can be used as a 2nd BR. Rent includes 2 indoor heated Garage parking spaces, Storage Unit, Water, Sewer, Trash, In-unit W/D, Water Softener, Cable, & Internet. Building features a YMCA on the 2nd Fl.
Terms: One year lease