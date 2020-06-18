705 Village Green Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage internet access lobby

Ideally located Condo in the heart of West Bend near shopping, restaurants, parks, walking/bike trails, river views, & all that Downtown West Bend has to offer! This industrial feel unit w/nearly 1100 sq ft of living space features an open concept KIT/LR area w/vaulted ceilings, exposed duct work, large windows for an abundance of natural light, & Private Balcony perfect for lounging days/nights. KIT boasts HWFs, SS Appliances, generous cabinet space, & a large center Island. Dual Vanity Full Bath w/tile floor adjacent to the Master BR which offers a Walk-In Closet. Separate Den/Office which can be used as a 2nd BR. Rent includes 2 indoor heated Garage parking spaces, Storage Unit, Water, Sewer, Trash, In-unit W/D, Water Softener, Cable, & Internet. Building features a YMCA on the 2nd Fl.



Terms: One year lease