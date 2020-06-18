All apartments in West Bend
Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:30 PM

705 Village Green Way

705 Village Green Way · (414) 935-4500
Location

705 Village Green Way, West Bend, WI 53090

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1074 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
lobby
Ideally located Condo in the heart of West Bend near shopping, restaurants, parks, walking/bike trails, river views, & all that Downtown West Bend has to offer! This industrial feel unit w/nearly 1100 sq ft of living space features an open concept KIT/LR area w/vaulted ceilings, exposed duct work, large windows for an abundance of natural light, & Private Balcony perfect for lounging days/nights. KIT boasts HWFs, SS Appliances, generous cabinet space, & a large center Island. Dual Vanity Full Bath w/tile floor adjacent to the Master BR which offers a Walk-In Closet. Separate Den/Office which can be used as a 2nd BR. Rent includes 2 indoor heated Garage parking spaces, Storage Unit, Water, Sewer, Trash, In-unit W/D, Water Softener, Cable, & Internet. Building features a YMCA on the 2nd Fl.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Village Green Way have any available units?
705 Village Green Way has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 705 Village Green Way have?
Some of 705 Village Green Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Village Green Way currently offering any rent specials?
705 Village Green Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Village Green Way pet-friendly?
No, 705 Village Green Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Bend.
Does 705 Village Green Way offer parking?
Yes, 705 Village Green Way does offer parking.
Does 705 Village Green Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 705 Village Green Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Village Green Way have a pool?
No, 705 Village Green Way does not have a pool.
Does 705 Village Green Way have accessible units?
No, 705 Village Green Way does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Village Green Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Village Green Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Village Green Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 Village Green Way has units with air conditioning.
